Celtic Double Trouble • Benjaming´s Clan • Pipes and Pints
Pipes and Pints
Punkrock potkává skotské dudy (cz/irl). Kapela orientující se na melodický punkrock, říznutý zvukem skotských dud, která se dál
inspiruje z žánrů jako je irský folk nebo rock'n'roll.
Web:
http://pipesandpints.com/cz/
http://bandzone.cz/pipesandpints
https://www.facebook.com/pipesandpints/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1UmhbOIDc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwDCxWI7GQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxTrsMwmKOI
Benjaming's Clan
Tvorba je ovlivněna keltskou hudbou, do toho všeho patří punk-rockové kořeny, drtek folku, popu a tím vzniká neotřelý styl, který lze
nazvat celtic pop rock. K hudbě Benjaming’s Clan neodmyslitelně patří skotské dudy, housle, akordeon, whistle a několik dalších
hudebních nástrojů.
Web:
http://www.benjamingsclan.com/
http://bandzone.cz/bclan
https://www.facebook.com/BenjamingsClan/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KPQ-9wii1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyL8_fw675c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ87cZjZWYU
Vstupenky:
http://uffo.cz/program/porady/2018/11/benjamings-clan-pipes-and-pints/
Koncert je na stání.
Pipes and Pints
Punk rock meets bagpipes (cz/Irl). The band creates melodic punk rock, further embellished by the sounds of Scottigh bagpipes, all of which is inspired by genres such as Irish Folk or Rock'n Roll.
Web:
http://pipesandpints.com/cz/
http://bandzone.cz/pipesandpints
https://www.facebook.com/pipesandpints/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1UmhbOIDc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwDCxWI7GQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxTrsMwmKOI
Benjaming's Clan
Their musical creation is influenced by Celtic music, but also includes features from the band's previous punk rock roots as well as a tad bit of folk and pop. Combined, this creates a novel genre called Celtic Pop Rock. The Benjaming's Clan sound inherently includes Scottish bagpipes, violin, accordion, the whistle and a number of other instruments.
Web:
http://www.benjamingsclan.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BenjamingsClan/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KPQ-9wii1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyL8_fw675c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ87cZjZWYU
Tickets:
http://uffo.cz/program/porady/2018/11/benjamings-clan-pipes-and-pints/
The concert is standing only.