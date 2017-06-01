Celtic Double Trouble • Benjaming´s Clan • Pipes and Pints

Pipes and Pints

Punkrock potkává skotské dudy (cz/irl). Kapela orientující se na melodický punkrock, říznutý zvukem skotských dud, která se dál

inspiruje z žánrů jako je irský folk nebo rock'n'roll.

Web:

http://pipesandpints.com/cz/

http://bandzone.cz/pipesandpints

https://www.facebook.com/pipesandpints/

YT:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1UmhbOIDc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwDCxWI7GQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxTrsMwmKOI

Benjaming's Clan

Tvorba je ovlivněna keltskou hudbou, do toho všeho patří punk-rockové kořeny, drtek folku, popu a tím vzniká neotřelý styl, který lze

nazvat celtic pop rock. K hudbě Benjaming’s Clan neodmyslitelně patří skotské dudy, housle, akordeon, whistle a několik dalších

hudebních nástrojů.

Web:

http://www.benjamingsclan.com/

http://bandzone.cz/bclan

https://www.facebook.com/BenjamingsClan/

YT:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KPQ-9wii1U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyL8_fw675c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ87cZjZWYU

Vstupenky:

http://uffo.cz/program/porady/2018/11/benjamings-clan-pipes-and-pints/

Koncert je na stání.



Pipes and Pints

Punk rock meets bagpipes (cz/Irl). The band creates melodic punk rock, further embellished by the sounds of Scottigh bagpipes, all of which is inspired by genres such as Irish Folk or Rock'n Roll.

Web:

http://pipesandpints.com/cz/

http://bandzone.cz/pipesandpints

https://www.facebook.com/pipesandpints/

YT:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1UmhbOIDc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwDCxWI7GQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxTrsMwmKOI

Benjaming's Clan

Their musical creation is influenced by Celtic music, but also includes features from the band's previous punk rock roots as well as a tad bit of folk and pop. Combined, this creates a novel genre called Celtic Pop Rock. The Benjaming's Clan sound inherently includes Scottish bagpipes, violin, accordion, the whistle and a number of other instruments.

Web:

http://www.benjamingsclan.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BenjamingsClan/

YT:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KPQ-9wii1U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyL8_fw675c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ87cZjZWYU

Tickets:

http://uffo.cz/program/porady/2018/11/benjamings-clan-pipes-and-pints/

The concert is standing only.