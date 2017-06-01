více >>
Deník region
přehled akcí
+ přidat akci

Celtic Double Trouble • Benjaming´s Clan • Pipes and Pints

Akce již skončila

Pipes and Pints
Punkrock potkává skotské dudy (cz/irl). Kapela orientující se na melodický punkrock, říznutý zvukem skotských dud, která se dál 
inspiruje z žánrů jako je irský folk nebo rock'n'roll.

Web:
http://pipesandpints.com/cz/
http://bandzone.cz/pipesandpints
https://www.facebook.com/pipesandpints/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1UmhbOIDc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwDCxWI7GQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxTrsMwmKOI

Benjaming's Clan
Tvorba je ovlivněna keltskou hudbou, do toho všeho patří punk-rockové kořeny, drtek folku, popu a tím vzniká neotřelý styl, který lze 
nazvat celtic pop rock. K hudbě Benjaming’s Clan neodmyslitelně patří skotské dudy, housle, akordeon, whistle a několik dalších 
hudebních nástrojů.

Web:
http://www.benjamingsclan.com/
http://bandzone.cz/bclan
https://www.facebook.com/BenjamingsClan/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KPQ-9wii1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyL8_fw675c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ87cZjZWYU

Vstupenky:
http://uffo.cz/program/porady/2018/11/benjamings-clan-pipes-and-pints/

Koncert je na stání.


Pipes and Pints
Punk rock meets bagpipes (cz/Irl). The band creates melodic punk rock, further embellished by the sounds of Scottigh bagpipes, all of which is inspired by genres such as Irish Folk or Rock'n Roll.

Web:
http://pipesandpints.com/cz/
http://bandzone.cz/pipesandpints
https://www.facebook.com/pipesandpints/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1UmhbOIDc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwDCxWI7GQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxTrsMwmKOI

Benjaming's Clan
Their musical creation is influenced by Celtic music, but also includes features from the band's previous punk rock roots as well as a tad bit of folk and pop. Combined, this creates a novel genre called Celtic Pop Rock. The Benjaming's Clan sound inherently includes Scottish bagpipes, violin, accordion, the whistle and a number of other instruments.

Web:
http://www.benjamingsclan.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BenjamingsClan/
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KPQ-9wii1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyL8_fw675c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQ87cZjZWYU

Tickets:
http://uffo.cz/program/porady/2018/11/benjamings-clan-pipes-and-pints/

The concert is standing only.

16. 11.  (19:00–23:00)
Trutnov
otevřít v novém okně
SDÍLEJ:

AKCE V OKOLÍ

dnes | 18:00 - 21:00
Libor Drahoňovský - Toulky českokrumlovskem
Hradecká, Hradec Králové
dnes | 20:30 - 22:00
Kino naslepo
třída Karla IV., Hradec Králové
zítra | 17:00 - 20:00
Vernisáž výstavy 100 let novopackého skautingu
Stanislava Suchardy, Nová Paka, Czechia
zítra | 18:00 - 20:00
Karolína Grohová: Tuleni na poušti
Vrchlabí
zítra | 19:00 - 22:00
Czech Expedition Manáslu 18 a přesahy do K2,…
Rudník
zítra | 19:00 - 22:00
Za hranicemi možností
Židovská 100, Jičín
1. 2. - 28. 2.
Petrof zve na jubilejní výstavu
Hradec Králové
1. 2. - 17. 2.
100 let novopackého skautingu
Stanislava Suchardy, Nová Paka, Czechia
1. 2. | 09:00 - 12:00
Dětský karneval
Vrchlabí
1. 2. | 13:00 - 15:00
Děti v Dobrušce si užijí hru plnou zvířátek
Dobruška